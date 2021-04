BREAKING: Adamu Hands Over To New IGP Usman Baba

Former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has officially handed over to his successor, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday.

The ceremony took place at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the new IGP was decorated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo earlier on Wednesday.

