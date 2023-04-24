BREAKING: After Anxious Hours Of Waiting, Tinubu Finally Arrives Abuja

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bola Tinubu, president-elect, has returned to the country, several hours after his expected arrival.

Tinubu was announced by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, to have returned from France by 2pm after jetting out for “a well deserved rest” on March 21,

A statement by Honourable James Faleke who was the Secretary of the disbanded All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council invited party faithful to converge at the APC National Secretariat by 12 noon to be ferried to the airport to welcome the president-elect.

Faleke said “buses will be provided. Only accredited persons will be allowed at the Airport for security reasons,” he said.

Tinubu touched down at exactly 4;24pm.

Onanuga announced that, “Moment President-elect Bola Tinubu’s plane lands in Abuja,” with an attached video.

He was accompanied by his wife Oluremi.