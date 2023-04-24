BREAKING: After Anxious Hours Of Waiting, Tinubu Finally Arrives Abuja

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
tinubu-

Bola Tinubu, president-elect, has returned to the country, several hours after his expected arrival.

Advertisement

Tinubu was announced by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, to have returned from France by 2pm after jetting out for “a well deserved rest” on March 21,

A statement by Honourable James Faleke who was the Secretary of the disbanded All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council invited party faithful to converge at the APC National Secretariat by 12 noon to be ferried to the airport to welcome the president-elect.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Tinubu Arrival: Faleke Leads Supporters To Abuja Airport To Welcome President-elect

Nigeria Politics

APC Dissolves Campaign Council Ahead Of Inauguration Of Tinubu As President

Faleke said “buses will be provided. Only accredited persons will be allowed at the Airport for security reasons,” he said.

Tinubu touched down at exactly 4;24pm.

Onanuga announced that, “Moment President-elect Bola Tinubu’s plane lands in Abuja,” with an attached video.

Advertisement

He was accompanied by his wife Oluremi.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement