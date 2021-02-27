BREAKING: After DSS Arrest, Ganduje Sacks Aide For Demanding Buhari’s Resignation

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Following his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has fired his special adviser on media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening insecurity in the country.

Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, had described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a failure and demanded President Buhari’s resignation over incessant abductions of schoolchildren across the country.

The DSS operatives were said to have picked up Dawisu after he took to twitter to criticise the president and the ruling APC.

Governor Ganduje, in a statement signed by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said Dawisu’s sacking followed his continued, “unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government which he is serving.”

The statement said Dawisu, “failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe.

“The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.”

Garba further stated that Governor Ganduje remained committed to, “the policies and programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”