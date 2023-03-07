BREAKING: After Obi, Atiku, Tinubu Asks Court To Allow Him Inspect Election Materials

The Presidential Election Tribunal fixed Wednesday (2 pm) to rule on two applications filed by president-elect Bola Tinubu seeking permission to inspect election materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the February 25 presidential election.

Akintola Makinde announced appearance for Tinubu on Tuesday in the applications filed against INEC, Peter Obi, Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and People’s Democratic party, respectively.

He argued that the order he is seeking on behalf of his client (Tinubu) will enable him and his party members “obtain evidence in preparation for their defence” against Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Obi and Atiku are alleging that the 2023 presidential election was rigged in favour of Tinubu.

After hearing Makinde, the court adjourned for ruling on Wednesday.

In the same vein, the All Progressives Congress’s lawyer, Omosuya. P. announced appearance before the court seeking same prayers sought by Tinubu.

But the court told him to revert tomorrow for ruling by 2pm.