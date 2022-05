The federal government has again amended its charges against the leader of the Indigenous People’s of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

One of of the IPOB lawyers, who chose not to be named, told THE WHISTLER about the amended charges on Wednesday.

Today is scheduled for hearing on Kanu’s bail application after Justice Binta had on April 8 struck out the 15 terrorism related amended count charges instituted against him.

The judge had quashed some of the charges after noting that it contained no allegations.