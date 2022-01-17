BREAKING: Again, FG Increases ‘Terrorism’ Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu To 15

The federal government has filed an amended 15 count terrorism-related charges against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

This is almost 24 hours before his lawyers are billed to appear at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to argue about the competency of the 7 count charge earlier instituted against him.

One of Kanu’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara, disclosed the amended charges on Monday via his Facebook page.

“Just finished my matter at the Federal High Court Abuja here and just getting prepared to go and visit MNK at the DSS with some members of the legal team in preparation of his tomorrow’s court proceedings, only for me to receive another amended charge against MNK.

“My annoyance is not about the 15 worthless and empty amended charge but it’s just a calculated attempt to delay the trial and have an excuse to further incarcerate MNK in the solitary confinement.Imagine since the last adjourned date more than 2 months now, they did not deem it necessary to amend, file and serve us but waited till today for them to do that with their ultimate intention to frustrate the trial tomorrow. Anyway we shall sort it out with them in the court room tomorrow,” he stated in part.

Part of the current charge alleged that Kanu destabilized the country through his radio broadcast.