BREAKING: Again Passengers Stranded As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails In Kubwa

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abuja Kaduna train on Friday derailed at Kubwa, THE WHISTLER understands.

Advertisement

The development is happening few days after the Warri-Itakpe Train Service derailed at km 30 Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track.

About 148 passengers and 30 crew members on board were left stranded in a forest in Kogi State.

A source at the venue of the incident told THE WHISTLER that the train left Kaduna for Abuja and derailed at the Kubwa axis.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing the report.

THE WHISTLER can report that passengers are stranded but it is unknown if there are casualties.

Advertisement

Personnel of the Nigerian Police are at the venue, THE WHISTLER understands.

The Abuja Kaduna train was suspended in March 2022 after terrorists bombed the train, killed some passengers and abducted around 60 passengers.

For eight months the train service was suspended over safety concerns.

When the service resumed, the Nigerian Railway Corporation resorted to a ‘more secured train’ called the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) — A self-propelled train, controlled by a single driver, restricting unauthorized exit/entry.

The limitation of disadvantages of the new train include higher fuel costs, high maintenance as well as worse acceleration and top speed performance.

Advertisement

The journey, however from Idu to Rigasa took approximately 2:20 minutes, and the same was recorded from Rigasa to Kubwa train station.

PHOTOS

Abuja Kaduna Train Derails

Abuja Kaduna Train Derails

Abuja Kaduna Train Derails In Kubwa

Stranded Passengers As Abuja Kaduna Train Derails