BREAKING: Almost 90,000 People Died Of Covid-19 In One Week – WHO

The World Health Organization has warned against complacency to COVID-19, saying close to 90,000 people died from the virus globally in the last one week.

WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom, said this during a press briefing on Monday.

He said that covid-19 cases and deaths were decreasing and increasing at different parts of the world.

“Globally, we are now seeing a plateauing in the number of #COVID19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas & Europe, the two worst-affected regions.

“But it’s an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported #COVID19 cases and almost 90 thousand deaths last week,” he said.

Adhanom advised that aside the covid-19 vaccination, all public health advisory should still be adhered to.

“Any decline is welcome, but we’ve been here before. Over the past year… individuals have let down their guard only for those hard-won gains to be lost,” he said.

Furthermore, the WHO observed that India was in critical condition following rapid increase in deaths and infections.

Tedros added that the organization would provide, “funds to support WHO’s work in #India, including the purchase of oxygen, personal protective equipment and medicines”