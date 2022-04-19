BREAKING: Amid ASUU Strike, Ngige Declares For President

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Chris-Ngige
Chris Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has officially declared his bid to challenge Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ngige declared his intention at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER reports that the labour minister’s declaration is coming amidst the ongoing strike of the tAcademic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

More details to follow…

