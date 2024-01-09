BREAKING: Amid Betta Edu Scandal, Tinubu Slashes Travel Cost By 60%

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has slashed by 60 per cent both international and local travel expenditure of all government officials.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday.

According to him, this is part of the cost-cutting measures of the presidency.

He said that will affect the office of the President, vice president, First Lady, ministers and heads of agencies.

He said “President Tinubu has directed that all state entourages be drastically reduced. This is not a request. It is a directive. The office of the president and staff will be affected. Vice President, and appointees are affected.

“By this directive, there will be a slashing of expenditure on official travel by 60 percent.”

The presidential spokesman said during travels, the president will be limited to 20 staff within and outside the country. The VP is limited to five aides outside the country and 15 within the country.

The same applies to the office of the First Lady while the wife of the Vice President is entitled to five aides on international and 10 on local trips.

Ngelale added that all ministers are limited to four members of staff on any foreign trip while Chief Executive Officers of agencies of government are limited to just two.

He noted that President Tinubu will no longer travel with huge security delegations to any state, saying if the president travels to any state, the security in the state will take care of the president’s security and the same applies to the vice president and other government officials.