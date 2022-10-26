BREAKING: Amidst Forex Crisis, CBN Redesigns Naira Notes

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…New Design To Become Effective From December

Advertisement

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Wednesday announced that the some Naira Notes have been redesigned.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele said this at a press conference in Abuja.

According to Emefiele, the new notes include N200, N500 and N1000

Emefiele said the new design with new features will be effective from December 2022.

Advertisement

He said when effective, Nigerians who are in possession of the old notes should approach their banks for the new notes.

The redesigned currency is coming at a time when the Naira is experiencing it’s worst decline.

The naira is trading at an all-time low at the unofficial market few days after Bank of America said the currency was 20 per cent overvalued.

Black market sellers in Abuja sold between N755 and N757 per dollar on Wednesday .

At the Investors and Exporters Window, the Naira fell 0.06 per cent to close at N441.50 per dollar from N440.