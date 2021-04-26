BREAKING: Anambra Declares Curfew As 9 Hacked To Death In Awkuzu

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Anambra State Government has reportedly declared curfew in the six communities of Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu And Umunya, following the gruesome murder of residents on Monday.

About nine persons were said to have been slaughtered at Ukpomachi village in Awkuzu, Oyi Council Area of Anambra State on Monday.

The community known to accommodate a good number of students from the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, is about five minutes drive from Igbariam junction in the state.

Gory images and videos of slain persons had flooded the internet with fingers pointing at Fulani herdsmen who allegedly invaded the community in two coaster buses with all sorts of weapons. The alleged attackers were captured parading the area.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Ikenga said, “the assailants, said to be armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the village in their numbers and attacked the residents, resulting in the death of nine (9) persons (whose identities are yet unknown), injuries on some others as well as destruction of buildings and livestock”.

According him, the incident occurred at the early hours of Monday but, “a crack team of Police Operatives of the Command, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, have visited the scene and conducted on-spot-the assessment of the incidence and have successfully restored normalcy in the area and adequate security emplaced to forestall further occurrence”.

Ikenga further noted that the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Operational and Intelligence assets to identify and apprehend the unknown armed men

“To this end, the CP, while reassuring Ndi Anambra, particularly people of the Community, of the Command’s resolve to get to the root of the incidence, has called on them to remain calm and volunteer useful information that will enable the Police and other Security Agencies collaboratively handle and bring the situation to a logical conclusion,” a statement by the police command read.

The police, however, did not disclose whether the dead persons were members of the Fulani clan or that of indigenes.

The Secretary to the Anambra Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, said the state government imposed a 7pm – 6am curfew on the affected communities, beginning from today.