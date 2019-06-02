Sponsored

BREAKING: Andy Ruiz Knocks Out Anthony Joshua 4 Times…Takes All Titles

Other Sports
By Tayo Olu
Andy-Ruiz-knocks-out-Anthony-Joshua
British boxer Anthony Joshua has lost all three of his heavy weight titles after he was knocked out four times by Mexican-American boxer, Andy Ruiz.

Ruiz now holds the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles after shocking Joshua in multiple knockouts.

29-year-old Ruiz took on Joshua at a sold-out Madison Square Garden contest which marks the British superstar’s United States debut.

Ruiz-Upsets-Joshua
Andy Ruiz Knocks Out Anthony Joshua

Ruiz came into the fight as a massive 20-1 underdog. But he won it in the middle of the seventh round when the referee stopped it at 1:26 of the round after the fourth knockdown.

Ruiz, sent to the canvas once himself, knocked Joshua down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh.

Joshua had a massive height and reach advantage as he weighed in at a chiselled 255 pounds compared to the portly Ruiz, who beefed up to 268 pounds compared to 250 for his most recent fight

Ruiz, who has won four fights in a row, looked fearless and poised while Joshua — who had won all 22 of his previous bouts — never seemed to recover from the first knockdown early in the third.

