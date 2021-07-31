BREAKING: Another Sad Day For Entertainment Industry As Nollywood Actress, Racheal Oniga, Dies At 64

The Nigerian entertainment industry again suffered another loss as popular Nollywood actress, Rachael Oniga, dies at 64.

The cause of Oniga’s death was unknown at the time of this report.

Her son, Olatunji, confirmed the death of the actress, stating that

her mother died on Friday night around 10pm.

Oniga who died at the age of 64 featured in scores of Nollywood movies —both English and Yoruba— before her demise

Oniga, began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

She was originally from Eku, Delta State.

She married a Yoruba man, but the marriage collapsed after she claimed another woman bewitched her husband and father of her children.

Among her popular works are Out of Bounds, Owo Blow, The Wedding Party, 30 Days in Atlanta and Power of Sin.

In recognition of her contribution to Nigerian theatre, she was gifted an apartment in Ikorodu by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.