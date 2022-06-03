BREAKING: Anxiety As APC Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
The Whistler NG Breaking News

The All Progressives Congress, has disqualified 10 presidential aspirants ahead of the party’s primary election.

The party holds its presidential primary election on June 6th to 8th at Eagle Square in Abuja.

The screening committee was chaired by John Odigie-Oyegun.

Submitting the report to the National Chairman of the party on Friday in Abuja at the party’s National Headquarters, the former National Chairman of party, Oyegun said 10 aspirants got the axe.

The full report is yet to be made available even as the disqualified aspirants are yet to be revealed.

Details later….

