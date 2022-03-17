Breaking: APC CECPC Members Demand  Resignation Of National Secretary

The crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress continues on Thursday with a letter written by the acting National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, in which he along with other members, declared a vote of no confidence on the National Secretary, Mr John Akpanudoedehe.

The letter also demanded for Akpanudoedehe’s resignation.

The letter was signed by 10 members of the CECPC, the caretaker committee running the affairs of the party, and was dated 8 of March, 2022.

The letter which was obtained on Thursday by THE WHISTLER read, “We, the members of the CECPC of the All Progressives Congress as duly constituted on the 25th of June, 2020 by the National Executive Committee of our great party, and sitting in our regular meeting on the 8th Day of March 2022, hereby unanimously resolved and adopt a motion of NO CONFIDENCE on the Secretary of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, and direct that from today henceforth, he steps aside as the Secretary of the Committee and stop forthwith all activities and duties associated with the office. The undersigned are a full quorum of the Committee of the 2/3rd required.”

The letter was signed by Bello , former Senate President, Mr Ken Nnamani and other seven members of the CECPC.