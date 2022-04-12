BREAKING: APC Chairman Adamu, Deputy Resign From Senate

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Nigerian-Senate

Two weeks after emerging as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Abdullahi Adamu on Tuesday resigned from the Senate.

Also, Mr. Abubakar Kyari, who emerged as the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), resigned his membership in the senate.

Adamu, who was governor of Nasarawa State for eight years emerged as chairman at the convention of the party that was held on March 26.

He represented Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber, while Kyari represented Borno north.

Their resignations were stated in letters read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary.

