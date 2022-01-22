APC Chairmanship: Tinubu Abandons Al-Makura, Visits Sani-Musa



…Says Time To Reward Sacrifices Is Now

The race for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken an interesting twist as the National Leader of the party, Mr Bola Tinubu, over the weekend visited the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani-Musa, a major contender for the Chairmanship of the party.

Sani-Musa, an APC senator who represents Niger East, is the strongest rival of former Nasarawa governor, Mr Tanko Al-Makura, in the national chairmanship race.

Tinubu’s support is an indication that the South West APC will back the Niger senator .

Al-Makura is believed to have the backing of the Presidency and the governors of the party but may be knocked out of contention due to his ongoing corruption trial.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Tinubu was initially behind Al-Makura until opposition to his ambition began to rise within the party due to his case with the EFCC.

Al-Makura had also received endorsement from his governor, Mr Abdullahi Sule, but that too may have changed following Tinubu’s visit to Sani-Musa.

Tinubu’s apparent withdrawal from Al-Makura may have pushed Sani-Musa further up as the man to beat for the chairmanship of the APC ahead of the party’s convention on February 26.

THE WHISTLER further gathered that Tinubu’s move was based on painstaking discussion by the South West caucus of the APC, who decided that Sani-Musa holds no baggage and is charismatic and innovative, and would be able to match the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in all areas.

Another source close to Tinubu said the latest move was to preserve his interest in the 2023 presidential election, as Al-Mukara appears too entrenched in the Buhari camp to be amenable to his (Tinubu) interest.

The former Lagos State governor who visited Sani-Musa in his Maitama, Abuja residence, did not hide his support for the senator.

Tinubu was said to have informed him that the South West was behind him.

Tinubu assured Sani-Musa, who is now firmly the frontrunner in the national chairmanship position of the APC, that the contribution he made to the party will not go in vain.

According to Tinubu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, Senator Sani-Musa( 313) will surely be rewarded by the party following his contributions to the success of the party in 2014/ 2015.

He said, “The sacrifices of Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani-Musa for the All Progressives Congress in 2014/2015 will not go in vain, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress are fully aware, Inshallah, he will be rewarded,” a joyous Tinubu said to the waiting journalists.

Sani-Musa, nicknamed 313, has been reckoned to be a qualified aspirant with blueprint for a new vision of the party, an ideal he explained to Tinubu.

The APC holds its National Convention to elect new national executives on February 26 after much battle for control of the party being chaired by Yobe State governor, Mr Mai Mala Buni, as the caretaker Committee Chairman.

Tinubu announced two weeks ago his interest to vie for the presidency and few days ago took his campaign to former military President, Mr Ibrahim Babangida in Minna.

He has over 1500 political groups advancing his interest and is being tipped to clinch the APC presidential ticket.