BREAKING: APC Crisis Deepens As Natl Vice Chair Northwest Resigns Over Ganduje
The leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress APC deepened on Wednesday as the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Mohammed Lukman announced his resignation.
In a letter addressed to the Acting National Chairman of the party, Abubakar Kyari, he blamed President Bola Tinubu for the way he’s handling the affairs of the party noting it is at variance with his core values.
His resignation may not be unconnected to reports that Tinubu has accepted former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as the next National Chairman of the party.
This is despite protest within the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee members of the party who alongside strong stakeholders have warned against upsetting the current zoning arrangement.
Ganduje is from the Northwest while the position which was vacated by Abdullahi Adamu is meant for the Northcentral.