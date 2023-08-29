BREAKING: APC Names Wike Member Bayelsa Governorship Campaign Council…Sets Up Kogi, Imo Council

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Monday heaped more woes on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after naming Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike as a member of the Bayelsa State governorship election campaign council for November 11.

Advertisement

The campaign council was released on Tuesday by Sulaiman Argungu, the APC National Organising Secretary.

Wike’s name was number 6 in the campaign council that would be led by Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, the Gombe State Governor.

The 123 campaign list also saw the immediate governor of Jigawa State, and current Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru as co-chair

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume are also listed as co-chairs.

The party also set up the campaign council for Kogi and Imo states.

Advertisement

For Kogi, the campaign council would be chaired by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun who would be assisted as co-chairs by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, Umar Bago, Niger State Governor and Uba Sani, Kaduna State Governor.

For Imo State, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu is the chairman of the council who would be assisted by Hon Francis Nwifiru, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in the 138-member lists.

It would be a blow for the PDP as the incumbent governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri is a member of the PDP, who’s seeking reelection.

Since Wike was appointed a member of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, the PDP has failed to act as many members had wished and canvassed that he should be disciplined.

Attempts to speak with the spokesman of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba proved abortive as he did not respond to calls for comments.