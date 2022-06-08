BREAKING: APC Presidential Convention: Tinubu Projected To Defeat Osinbajo, Amaechi Others After Scoring Over 1084 Votes

Former Governor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is heading for unassailable victory at the presidential convention of the All Progressives Congress after getting over 1,384 of the votes counted so far.

Counting is still on-going at the Eagle Square venue of the convention.

A total number of 2340 delegates cast their vote.

Tinubu is expected to clinch the presidential ticket of the APC after a keenly contested election that ran through to Wednesday morning.

Tinubu may emerge winner to defeat Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who are the other frontline aspirants.

Details later…