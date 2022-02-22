BREAKING: APC To Zone Presidency To South As North Gets Chairmanship

Indications have emerged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will zone its 2023 presidency slot to the southern part of the country.

This comes as the party has reportedly decided to zone its chairmanship to the North ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The decision was said to have been reached during President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with eighteen governors of the APC at the State House on Thursday.

More to follow…