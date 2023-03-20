BREAKING: APC Wins Cross River State Governorship Election

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bassey Otu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The election which was held across the 18 local government areas of the state saw Otu defeating his closest rival, Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, garnering 258, 619 votes.

The PDP candidate scored 179,636 according to the result announced on Monday afternoon by the Returning Officer for Cross River State, Prof Teddy Adias, at the Independent National Electoral Commission state headquarters in Calabar.

15 local government areas had their results announced on Sunday with the remaining three held up due to activities of thugs who disrupted proceedings especially in Ogoja Local Government.

Our Correspondent reports that one person was shot dead at the collation centre.

Security was beefed up with more security personnel escorting the results to the state capital late Sunday evening.

Otu who was senator on the platform the PDP would take over on May 29 from Ben Ayade, who also won his election twice on the platform of the PDP before defecting to the APC.