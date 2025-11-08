BREAKING: APC’s Ukachukwu Defeats Soludo In Polling Unit

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Nicholas Ukachukwu, has won his polling unit as counting begins in the governorship election.

Early arrival of voting materials and personnel led to early commencement of voting exercise in the election said to be a two-horse race.

The incumbent governor is vying to retain his position and is seen as the frontrunner.

The APC candidate is his closest challenger. He voted at exactly 11:46am at Umudimala 1, PU 011, Osumenyi Ward 2, Nnewi South LG,

The INEC presiding officer, Esther Ojukwu, who announced the results said Ukachukwu scored 126 votes to defeat Soludo, who scored six.