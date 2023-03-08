BREAKING: Appeal Court Allows Tinubu To Inspect INEC Election Materials

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Election Court sitting in Abuja has allowed Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to inspect election materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that Akintola Makinde, Tinubu’s lawyer had on Tuesday filed separate applications against INEC, Peter Obi, Labour party, Atiku Abubakar and People’s Democratic party, respectively.

Tinubu had said the order would enable him and his party members “obtain evidence in preparation for their defence” against Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar who are challenging his victory.

Obi and Atiku are alleging that the 2023 presidential election was rigged in favour of Tinubu.

Ruling on the motion on Wednesday, a 3-man panel of the court led by Justice I. Joseph, granted Tinubu’s request to inspect election materials.

“I am satisfied that there is substance in the application to the extent that the applicant is entitled to have access to electoral materials in the custody of INEC,” the judge said, saying his “application is successful and has been granted.”

The judges also granted the same application filed by the All Progressives Congress.