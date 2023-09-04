BREAKING: Appeal Court Directs Workers To Stay Home As Presidential Tribunal Delivers Judgment In Obi, Atiku’s Petitions Against Tinubu

The Court of Appeal, Abuja has directed its members of staff to stay at home on Wednesday, which is the date scheduled for judgment in the respective petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed in a memo signed by Oluwaleye Oluwasegun David, Chief Registrar, Court of Appeal, Abuja, obtained by THE WHISTLER.

The staff members were told that only those with tags would be allowed entry into the court premises.

The memo reads”I have been directed to inform all members of staff of the Headaquarters and

Abuja Division to stay at home on Wednesday, 6th of Septermber, 2023.

“This is to create a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for special sitting for the

Presidential Election Tribunal Petition at Abuja Division of the Court.

“In view of the above, very strong security apparatus have been arranged to man

the entrance of the Court and also in all strategic areas of the Court Complex.

“In addition, only staff with tags provided by the Management will be allow into

the Court premises. Please be informed as instructed.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Tinubu’s election is being challenged by Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Allied Peoples Movement.

Tinubu had urged the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja to dismiss their petitions.