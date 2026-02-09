BREAKING: Appeal Court Upholds Senator Natasha’s Suspension

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Nullifies Contempt Proceedings, N5m Fine

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the suspension of the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Monday by a three-member panel of Justices, the appellate court ruled that the Senate acted within its constitutional and legislative powers.

The court held that the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for misconduct did not breach her parliamentary privilege or any of her fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Constitution.

However, the court set aside the contempt proceedings instituted against the Senator and vacated the N5m fine imposed on her over a satirical apology directed at the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice A. B. Muhammed faulted the contempt charge, holding that it was not sustainable in law and ought not to have been entertained by the lower court.

Advertisement

More details to follow…