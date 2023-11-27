BREAKING: Arsonists Burn 17 Houses In Enugu Community

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 17 houses were burnt by yet-to-identified arsonists at Ikolo in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday. It is not clear if some lives were lost as some supposed casualties were still missing when our reporter visited the scene. However, the affected houses were burnt completely.

Advertisement

Collins Ibeh is a native of the community. He said, “We slept safely yesterday. Around 1:30am. this morning, we began to hear gunshots and unusual sounds from our neighbourhood.

The youths were alerted. We gathered, and when we realised that the shots were approaching our area, we took refuge in the bush. We could hear what they were saying. The dialect is that of our neighbouring community.

“They were over fifty. We saw them setting fire to our houses. We could not recognise their faces because it was dark. In my own house, everything is gone. Our three motorcycles are burnt. We stored eleven drums of palm oil. They are gone. The worst part is that my grandmother is missing.”

Mrs Anastasia Ibeh is another victim. She said, “Around 2am, the noise became too much. The gunshots were raining. I told my daughter that we must run away because they might kill us. We escaped narrowly.

Advertisement

“This morning, we returned and saw that our house had been consumed. Our stored ten drums of oil, my children’s certificates, all gone!”

It would be recalled that in 2017, police operatives prevented what the then Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Ebere Amarizu, described as ‘would-have-been a full scale war’ between Ikolo and Aku communities in Igbo-Etiti.

The council chairman, Mr Ikenna Nwodo, could not be reached as at press time for comments.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, is yet to issue a statement on the development.