BREAKING: ASUU Extends Strike By Four Weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has extended its ongoing strike action by another four weeks.

This extension of the strike was announced in a statement on Monday by the National President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke.

He said the decision was taken at the National executive Council meeting of the union held in Abuja on Sunday, July 31. He said the NEC meeting was called to review the developments since the last resolution of the NEC to extend the strike by 12 weeks from May 9.

The union hailed the ” historic nationwide protest of July 26″ by labour unions and civil society organisations while criticising the political elite for their alleged determination to completely destroy public university system in the country.

The statement said, “Following the extensive deliberations and taking cognisance or government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA) , NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the oust standing issues.

“The rollover strike action is with effect from 12:01am on Monday August 1,2022.”