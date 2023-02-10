BREAKING: Atiku’s Campaign DG Attacked By Gunmen In Rivers

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council in Rivers, has escaped a suspected assassination attempt in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Sekibo, a former Minister of Transportation in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, was attacked on Thursday night while on transit in the state.

The PDP chieftain who shared a video of the attack with THE WHISTLER claimed that the assailants were sponsored by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike.

“It is Wike and his people,” the former minister told THE WHISTLER in a phone interview when asked who the attackers were.

Abiye Precious Sekibo

THE WHISTLER had reported that Sekibo, a one-time ally of Wike, fell out with the Rivers Governor after he (Sekibo) pitched his tent with Atiku for the February 25 presidential election.

Wike has been at loggerheads with Atiku ever since he failed to get the PDP presidential ticket and has made tangible efforts to frustrate Atiku’s chances of garnering votes from the state at the polls.

In November, Wike slammed Sekibo over his decision to work for Atiku, describing the latter as a self-centered politician who couldn’t meet the needs of his people in the Okrika Local Government Area of the state despite receiving contracts from his administration.

Sekibo, however, denied Wike’s claim and accused the governor of deliberately orchestrating falsehood against him to tarnish his image.