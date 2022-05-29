BREAKING: Atiku’s Victory Speech: I’ll Bring Fundamental Changes To Nigeria

The Presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said his victory at the presidential primary will bring fundamental changes to Nigeria even as he pledged to form an inclusive government if the party wins the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku stated this shortly after he was declared winner of the keenly contested presidential primary election held at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja on Saturday.

Atiku polled 371 votes to consigned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to second spot with 237 votes in an election that finished into the early hours of Sunday.

Saraki came a distant third with 70 votes.

Atiku while giving his acceptance speech during which he was serenaded by his jubilant supporters and delegates said his victory “will bring about fundamental changes. Today, we have witnessed another one of the freest elections to be conducted by our great party.

“Again, today, marks another milestone in the process to consolidate our democratic gains.

“Now you will recall on the 31 of March this year when I stood before you and declared my interest to run for the office of president, in that statement I made a commitment to fight one issue, to plegde to unify this country.

“That was why I referred to myself as the unifier. The reason why I feel that unity is very important for us is that the APC had disunited Nigeria completely between North and South, East and West Muslims and Christians. And I plegde to work with a sense of unity and sense of belonging with all Nigerians irrespective of their area of origin.

“I also pledge to face the challenges to unify this county.

“I also plegde to change the economy which was all caused the by APC government. The PDP government created one of the best economies in the country. The APC came and it went bad.”

He explained that such bad situation prompted him to say “today is a very historic date because it will give us opportunity to solve mis-governance caused by the APC government.”

He called on his fellow contestants to cooperate and work with him and to give them a sense of belonging in the next government.

Atiku also appealed to aggrieved party members to use internal party mechanism to resolve crises instead of resorting to all kinds of court cases as it is not in the best interest of the party.

The former Vice President was handed the party’s flag to drive the party to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Earlier before the commencement of the votes, Wike had promised he will abide by the outcome of the election and will work tirelessly to ensure the party gets presidential victory in 2023.