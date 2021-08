BREAKING: Barcelona Confirm Messi’s Exit From Club

Spanish giant Barcelona FC have confirmed that star player and club’s captain, Lionel Messi, will leave the club due to financial issues.

A statement on Barcelona’s official website said despite initial agreement reached with the Argentine playmaker to sign a new contract with the club today, the deal will no longer go through due to financial constraints.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life,” read part of the statement.