BREAKING: Bauchi Police Confirm Violence Over Alleged Blasphemy, Scores Injured

In its Facebook page, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil Anipr, Police Public Relations Officer, stated on Saturday that the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, has ordered an investigation of the crisis that erupted in Warji.

But it added that the situation is under control as of now.

The police also urged parents to restrain their wards while religious leaders were asked to preach religious tolerance.

The statement reads:

“The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, fdc, psc, mnim, has ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis that erupted in Warji Local Government Bauchi State.

“On 20th May, 2022 at about 1745hrs Some irate youths set six(6) Houses and seven(7) shops ablaze, while some score of persons were injured as a result of a Blasphemous message posted on a social media by one Rhoda Jatau (female) 40yrs old a staff of the Medical Department Warji Local Government.

“The Police have since deployed all Tactical Teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control.

“The area is calm for now, while visibility Patrols are on going to keep the peace.

“The Commissioner of Police appeal to the general public to be calm and go about their lawful business without any fear of intimidation as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

“While assuring the general public’s that the Police is on top of the situation and will continue to update the Public as to the level of investigation from time to time.

“The Command would like to use this medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance over the activities of their wards, particularly youths.

“The Commissioner of Police also urged Religious Leaders, Community Leaders and Elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from anything that could temper with the security of their areas. “

This is coming days after Deborah Yakubu, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto was gruesomely murdered by a mob over alleged blasphemy.