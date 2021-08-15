BREAKING: Bayern Munich Legend Gerd Muller Dies At 75

Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller has died at the age of 75, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Muller who played 15 years at the Bundesliga club is one of European football’s greatest ever goalscorers, with 523 goals in all competitions.

“Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The German record champions and its entire fanbase mourn Gerd Müller who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75,” Bayern announced on their website.

Bayern added, “Gerd Müller made history with the German record champions and the German national team.

“He scored an unbelievable 566 goals in 607 competitive games for FC Bayern and set the unprecedented record of 365 goals in the Bundesliga, he also secured the top scorer seven times. For the DFB selection, he scored 68 times in 62 missions.”

