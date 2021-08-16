BREAKING: Biden Blames Afghan Political Leaders For Taliban’s Capture Of Country

The United States President, Joe Biden, has blamed the capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban on the country’s government and its military.

In a national broadcast on Monday, Biden said there was no use fighting a foreign war that local stakeholders were not ready to engage in.

He said the Afghan military capabilities were enough to contain any form of insurrection.

“I stand squarely behind my decisions…

” Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country… American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.

“We trained and equipped 300,000 Afghan forces, we gave them every tool they could need.

“If Afghanistan is unable to mount any resistance against the Taliban, there is no chance US military presence will make any difference.

“The political leaders of Afghanistan were unable to come together for the good of their people, unable to negotiate for the future of their country…,” he said.

Biden added that the objective of the 6,000 troops he deployed was to get American citizens and allies out of the country and not necessarily to engage in an offensive.

“Once we have completed this mission, we will conclude our withdrawal.

“I cannot send our troops to fight in another country’s civil war,” he added.

The U.S. President said that the issue of withdrawing the country’s military began with his predecessor, Donald Trump.

He assured the international community that the US will use other diplomatic channels to deal with those against America’s interest.

“It is wrong for the US to step into Afghanistan….

“How many more American lives is it worth to send into the Afghanistan civil war?

“I will not repeat the mistakes of the past.

“We will continue to support the Afghan people, we will continue to speak out for the basic right of Afghan people….We will push for regional engagement and diplomacy,” he said.