BREAKING: Biden Endorses Kamala Harris For President

314 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

US President Joe Biden has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him as President of the United States.

The announcement came, few minutes after Biden revealed he would not seek reelection due to health concerns and a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Advertisement

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said in a statement on X.

Harris, who has been a loyal supporter of Biden’s agenda, is now poised to become the Democratic Party’s frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Her campaign has gained significant momentum in recent weeks, with many describing her as a “natural heir” to Biden’s legacy.