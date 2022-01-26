BREAKING: Bisi Kolawole Emerges PDP Guber Candidate In Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday elected Mr Bisi Kolawole as it candidate for the 2022 Ekiti Governorship Election.

He defeated nine other aspirants with 671 votes.

Mr Segun Oni, who has been having running battle with the former governor of the state, Mr Ayo Fayose, came second with 330 votes.

Kolawole is the anointed candidate of Fayose.

Adekemi Adewumi — 1 Olujinmi —2 Olumide ojo—- 1 Ajidola — 1 Ayodeji Kazeem —6 Kayode Adaramodu —- 10 Olusola Eleka Kolapo —- 93 Adewale Aribisala — 56 Segun Oni —- 330 Bisi kolawole — 671

Former Media Aide to Fayose, Mr Lee Olayinka shared the results on his Facebook handle.

Details later …