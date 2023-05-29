BREAKING: Bola Tinubu Sworn In as Nigeria’s 16th President

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been officially sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria, marking a new milestone in the nation’s political landscape.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Eagle Square in Abuja, amidst heightened anticipation and a gathering of dignitaries, political leaders, and citizens from across the country.

Tinubu, a seasoned politician and former governor of Lagos State, was declared winner of the country’s February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His inauguration heralds a new era for Nigeria, with hopes of transformative leadership and economic growth.

As Tinubu took the oath of office, pledging to faithfully execute the duties of his position and uphold the Constitution, the atmosphere at the Eagle Square was charged with excitement and optimism.

He’s expected to deliver his inaugural speech after taking his oath of office.

Tinubu’s Vice, Kashim Shettima, had earlier taken his oath of office.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, administered the oaths of office on Tinubu and Shettima.