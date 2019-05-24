BREAKING: British PM Theresa May In Tears As She Announces Resignation

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has announced that she will be resigning as Conservative Party leader on June 7, 2019.

May’s resignation is coming against the backdrop of pressure being mounted on her to step down from her position after a backlash from her own members of parliament against her Brexit plan.

“Our politics may be under strain but there is so much that is good about this country, so much to be proud of,” the Prime Minister said on Friday.

“I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold.

Theresa May breaks in tears, saying she is grateful to “serve the country I love”.

‘A matter of deep regret’

“It is a matter of deep regret that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.

“My successor will have to find a consensus.

“Consensus will only be possible if those on both sides of the debate ‘compromise’.”

I will resign on 7 June – Theresa May

“It is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the UK for a new PM to lead that effort,” she says.

“I am today announcing that I will resign as Conservative leader on Friday 7 June.

“I have agreed with the party chairman that the process for electing a new leader will begin in the following week.”

May’s failure to convince MPs

She continues: “I negotiated the terms of our exit.”

“I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal.

“Sadly I have not been able to do so.”

This is a developing story…