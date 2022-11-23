BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Social Media Aide Onochie As NDDC Board Chairman

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
Buhari-2023-Budget
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his special assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie, as Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Advertisement

Buhari communicated Onochie’s appointment in a letter written to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, seeking the aide’s confirmation as the substantive chairman of the NDDC.

RELATED
Oil & Gas

How NNPC’s Resilience, Partnerships Led To First Ever Discovery Of Crude Oil In Northern Nigeria

Nigeria Politics

‘We’ll Manage Our Hunger’ — Tinubu Admits Nigerians Starving Under Buhari

Advertisement

The letter was read at plenary on Wednesday by the Senate President.

Buhari’s request is coming about 17 months after the Senate rejected his appointment of Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onochie’s appointment had generated controversy as many called on the president to withdraw the nomination on grounds that she was partisan and as such it would be undemocratic for her to be appointed into such an office.

Leave a comment