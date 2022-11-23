BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Social Media Aide Onochie As NDDC Board Chairman

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his special assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie, as Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Buhari communicated Onochie’s appointment in a letter written to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, seeking the aide’s confirmation as the substantive chairman of the NDDC.

The letter was read at plenary on Wednesday by the Senate President.

Buhari’s request is coming about 17 months after the Senate rejected his appointment of Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onochie’s appointment had generated controversy as many called on the president to withdraw the nomination on grounds that she was partisan and as such it would be undemocratic for her to be appointed into such an office.