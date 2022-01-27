Breaking: Buhari Cancels Zamfara Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari’s official visit to Zamfara State has been cancelled at the last minutes, THE WHISTLER can report.

While there is no official explanation yet from the Presidency on why the proposed trip was cancelled, the host governor, Mr Bello Mattawale, has however provided an excuse.

The governor said poor weather condition made the trip impossible.

He insisted that nothing but poor weather conditions that could affected his flight to the state led to the cancellation.

The governor further added that a new date for the President’s visit to the state would be announced later.

The president has been accused of not visiting places where Nigerians are killed, but would rather embark on what his critics described as frivolous visits.

The visit to the state today was to sympathise with the government and the people of the state over the killing of innocent lives by terrorists.

The state has been under intense terrorist and bandit attacks, leading to death of thousands while many more have been displaced.

