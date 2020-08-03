BREAKING: Buhari Donates N67m Worth Of PPEs To Sao Tome and Principe

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), worth N67 million to the people of Sao Tome and Principe.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday at the ongoing taskforce briefing in Abuja.

Mustapha said Buhari made the donation in his capacity as the Champion of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the containment of the virus in the West African sub region.

According to him, the donation is to help the country fight the deadly disease.

He said “Mr President (Buhari) made a donation of N67m worth of PPEs to the people of Sao Tome and Principe.”

He also expressed the taskforce appreciation to the United Nations (UN) for delivering the second tranche of PPE to the country.