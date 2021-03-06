BREAKING: Buhari, Osinbajo Receive First Doses Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

43 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have received their first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The duo received the vaccines on live television on Saturday morning.

This came a day after the Federal Government launched the 3.94 million doses of vaccine donated to the country at a ceremony in Abuja.

Prior to the roll-out, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had certified the vaccines to be safe for use on citizens.

The country had commenced the vaccination with healthcare workers who are more at the risk of contracting the virus from infected patients.

Cyprian Ngong, an Abuja-based medical doctor, was the first person to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Nigeria.

More details to follow…