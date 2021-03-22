BREAKING: Buhari Receives New APC Defectors Gbenga Daniel, Dimeji Bankole In Aso Rock

56 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Daniel and Bankole had recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (APC).

The duo was led to President Buhari by the caretaker chairman of the APC and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, amongst others.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Daniel was the director of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar, who had run against President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

