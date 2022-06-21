BREAKING: Buhari Replaces Amaechi, Akpabio, Other Ministers Who Resigned To Contest 2023 Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has moved to replace the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, amongst others who recently resigned to vie for elective offices in the 2023 election.

Buhari, in a letter sent to the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, sought the confirmation of seven ministerial nominees.

They are Umana Okon Umana (Akwa Ibom), Henry Ikechukwu Iko (Abia State), Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo state), Odum Odi (Rivers State), Goodluck Nnana Opia (Imo State), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano State) and Joseph Ukama (Ebonyi State).

The nominees have yet to be assigned portfolios.

More details to follow…