BREAKING: Buhari Unveils New Naira Notes

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the redesigned N200, N500, N1,000 naira notes.

Advertisement

Buhari unveiled the new notes on Wednesday at the the Federal Executive Council.

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday that the redesigned currency will be unveiled by the President at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Advertisement

He said, “For information, indeed we are no longer waiting till December 15th to unveil and begin to release the new notes. By the special grace of God, tomorrow which is the 23rd of November 2022, the President has graciously accepted to unveil the new currencies and the new currencies will be unveiled tomorrow at the Federal Executive Chambers by 10am.”

The CBN governor also insisted that the deadline to withdraw the old notes on January 31, 2023 will hold.

The CBN had in October announced the redesign of the N100, N500 and N200 notes.

Details later…