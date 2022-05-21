BREAKING: CAN Confirms Threat Of Chaos Ahead Of Peaceful Protest Over Deborah

The Christian Association of Nigeria has sent out a memo to all church leaders that some persons are planning to cause chaos over a nationwide protest of the body regarding the murder of Deborah Yakubu over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto.

There are uncomfirmed reports of irate youths allegedly attacking Christian residents in Bauchi but THE WHISTLER could not independently confirm the Bauchi incident.

Meanwhile, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, National CAN President, in a statement on Saturday, urged Christians to be aware of the threat while protesting Deborah’s death as earlier announced.

CAN had announced that the peaceful protest will take place on 22 May, 2022 at every Secretariat of CAN nationwide as well as church premises.

The statement to CAN NEC Members read:

“OBSERVE THE PEACEFUL PROTEST IN YOUR CHURCH

“You are all aware that some Muslims had sent out information that they were going to counter our peaceful protest on Sunday, May 22. Their intention is to cause chaos and attribute it to us.

“In view of the foregoing, I urge you all to do the protest of placard carrying within the premises of your local churches or your CAN Secretariat. However, where it is unsafe to do the protest in the premises of your church or CAN Secretariat, you may carry the placards inside your church and pray for justice for Deborah Samuel who was wickedly and extra judicially slain. Pray as well for a change of heart for the wicked who find it convenient for them to kill their fellow human beings under religious guise.

“In all, let the television cover your in-house protest and equally use the social media for the entire world to see.

“May the Lord be with us all, His Church in Nigeria and our nation who is in birth pains.”

Deborah was killed in cold blood on Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto in Sokoto State by some Islamic extremists.

The incident has been condemned by the Sultanate Council, CAN, federal government and the Sokoto State government.

Police command in the state has commenced prosecution of those arrested for the crime while others had been declared wanted.