BREAKING: CBN Denies Making U-Turn On Feb. 10 Deadline For Old Naira Notes Withdrawal

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has not instructed commercial banks to continue to accept old naira notes after the February 10 deadline earlier set by the apex bank.

The CBN spokesperson, Osita Nwanisoba, refuted the reports while responding to THE WHISTLER‘s inquiry on Tuesday.

Earlier reports (not THE WHISTLER) had quoted Emefiele as disclosing the alleged new directive when he appeared before the House of Representative ad hoc committee overseeing the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

“I think they are getting this wrong. The CBN did not reveal moving the deadline forward but insisted on the 7-day grace to deposit old Naira notes to any CBN branches nationwide,” Nwanisoba told our correspondent.

The CBN Governor had on Sunday said Nigerians will not be able to deposit their old naira notes at any commercial bank after the February 10 deadline, saying such deposits must be made directly to CBN branches nationwide.

Emefiele had said regardless of provisions of Section 20 subsection (3) of the CBN Act, commercial banks cannot accept the old Naira notes after the deadline stipulated by the CBN.

He had said, “Notwithstanding Sub-sections (1) and (2) of this section, the Bank shall have power, if directed to do so by the President and after giving reasonable notice in that behalf, to call in any of its notes or coins on payment of the face value thereof and any note or coin with respect to which a notice has been given under this Sub-section, shall, on the expiration of the notice, cease to be legal tender, but, subject to section 22 of this Act, shall be redeemed by the Bank upon demand.”

