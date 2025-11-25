BREAKING: CBN Retains Interest Rate At 27%

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday retained the country’s monetary policy rate at 27 percent.

The MPR serves as the baseline interest rate in an economy; other interest rates used within the economy are built on it.

The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced this at a press conference during the Committee’s 303rd meeting in Abuja.

