BREAKING: CBN Shifts Deadline For Old Naira Notes Withdrawal To February 10

The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the deadline for the withdrawal of old notes to February 10, 2023.

Confirming this to THE WHISTLER on Sunday, the CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisoba, said “we have extended the deadline.”

The development follows pressure from the National Assembly, political parties, civil society organisations and millions of Nigerians who complained that the window to return the old notes was too short.

The initial deadline fixed by the apex bank to withdraw the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes was January 31st, 2023.

But the bank added an additional 10 days to allow Nigerians to meet up with the date.

Details later…